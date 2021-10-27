Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stake in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,326,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 104,878 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.85% of Xencor worth $218,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XNCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Xencor by 335.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 608,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,987,000 after acquiring an additional 468,766 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its stake in Xencor by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,900,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,007,000 after acquiring an additional 353,234 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Xencor in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,678,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Xencor by 1,130.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 174,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,524,000 after acquiring an additional 160,542 shares during the period. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its stake in Xencor by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 340,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,727,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR opened at $38.82 on Wednesday. Xencor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $58.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.92 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.98 and a 200-day moving average of $36.22.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.48. Xencor had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $67.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.02 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Xencor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xencor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.56.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

