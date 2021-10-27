Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,481,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 165,793 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.13% of Mueller Water Products worth $208,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 484,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after buying an additional 193,571 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 149,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 97,125 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,277,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,080,000 after buying an additional 308,001 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,533,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,106,000 after buying an additional 691,298 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $78,111.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 25,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $420,831.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,596 shares of company stock worth $660,584 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MWA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.60.

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock opened at $16.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $16.90.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Mueller Water Products’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This is an increase from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

