Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,281,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367,871 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.84% of Switch worth $195,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Switch by 48.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Switch during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Switch by 747.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 7,889 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Switch by 18.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Switch by 13.1% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Switch alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SWCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Switch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Switch from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.90.

Shares of SWCH opened at $25.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.41 and a beta of 0.75. Switch, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $27.03.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $141.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.03 million. Switch had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 4.62%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.0525 dividend. This is an increase from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Stella Roy sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $6,310,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $324,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,571,526 shares of company stock valued at $39,805,213 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

About Switch

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.