Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 25,728 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,614,758 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 25,728 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.42% of Cohen & Steers worth $214,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers by 21.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers by 22.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Cohen & Steers by 20.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. 46.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of Cohen & Steers stock opened at $94.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 1.31. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.97 and a 1-year high of $94.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.26.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $154.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.17 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 74.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 70.04%.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

