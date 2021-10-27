Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,198,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429,188 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.45% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $208,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period. 55I LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 12,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 75,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,196,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $16,453,000.

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $93.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.74. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $92.42 and a 12 month high of $97.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.173 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

