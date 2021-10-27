Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,261,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 444,944 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 5.16% of TechnipFMC worth $210,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 209.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.60 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.93.

FTI opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.82. TechnipFMC plc has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $13.04.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.