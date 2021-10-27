Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,288 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $52,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,172.7% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,054,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,119,000 after buying an additional 5,033,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,493,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,541,000 after purchasing an additional 473,808 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,621,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,134,000 after purchasing an additional 153,275 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,503,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,267,000 after purchasing an additional 148,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,642,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,925,000 after purchasing an additional 141,226 shares during the last quarter.

VO stock opened at $252.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $243.73 and a 200-day moving average of $237.43. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.01 and a 12-month high of $254.28.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

