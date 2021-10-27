Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,600 shares, an increase of 2,964.0% from the September 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000.

NASDAQ VTHR traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.98. 78,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,984. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $147.90 and a 1-year high of $211.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

