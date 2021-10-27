Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Position Increased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) by 900.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,132 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.19% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 61,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,215,000 after buying an additional 10,488 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 21.4% in the second quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $180.73 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $108.80 and a one year high of $191.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.81.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.