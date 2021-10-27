Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) by 900.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,132 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.19% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIOV. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 66.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000.

NYSEARCA VIOV opened at $180.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.81. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $108.80 and a 52 week high of $191.52.

