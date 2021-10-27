Veil (VEIL) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $538.00

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. Veil has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $538.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Veil has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0198 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Veil alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,881.53 or 1.00001016 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00063273 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $308.87 or 0.00524561 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $176.75 or 0.00300187 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $109.20 or 0.00185451 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00015444 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002069 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

VEIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.