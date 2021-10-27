VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Acquired by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,797,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 383,991 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 5.18% of VeriSign worth $1,320,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in VeriSign by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.68, for a total value of $644,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $125,652.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,452 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,626 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VRSN stock opened at $215.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.83. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.60 and a 52 week high of $234.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

