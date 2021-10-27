Veritiv (VRTV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter. Veritiv had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 18.38%. On average, analysts expect Veritiv to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Veritiv alerts:

Shares of VRTV stock opened at $102.62 on Wednesday. Veritiv has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 2.27.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VRTV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Veritiv stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 62,270 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.64% of Veritiv worth $5,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.