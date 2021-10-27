Vesper Tops One Day Volume of $372,017.00 (VSP)

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. One Vesper coin can currently be purchased for about $6.61 or 0.00011170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vesper has a market capitalization of $35.80 million and approximately $372,017.00 worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vesper has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00070330 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.30 or 0.00071477 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.19 or 0.00096636 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,089.96 or 0.99850604 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,976.01 or 0.06718694 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002581 BTC.

About Vesper

Vesper’s genesis date was February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,415,498 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

Buying and Selling Vesper

