Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on VKTX. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 304,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 44,730 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 268.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 448,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 326,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. 48.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VKTX opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $457.41 million, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.06. Viking Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $10.09.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

