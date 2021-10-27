Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,906,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,308 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Vipshop worth $38,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 16.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,876,000 after buying an additional 152,727 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter worth approximately $1,997,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter worth approximately $802,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter worth approximately $299,000. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.93.

VIPS stock opened at $11.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.56. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.50.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.64 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Company Profile

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

