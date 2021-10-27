Virtu Financial (VIRT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Virtu Financial to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). Virtu Financial had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The firm had revenue of $548.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Virtu Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $26.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of -0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.35. Virtu Financial has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $32.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VIRT shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other Virtu Financial news, major shareholder North Island Ventures, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $39,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Virtu Financial stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 235.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 533,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 374,532 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of Virtu Financial worth $14,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 57.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.