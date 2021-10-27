Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Increases Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share by the credit-card processor on Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Visa has increased its dividend payment by 76.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Visa has a payout ratio of 22.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Visa to earn $7.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.

Visa stock traded down $16.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $215.78. 22,932,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,071,478. Visa has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $228.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.27.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Visa will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total value of $2,224,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,564,316.30. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,316.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,103,509 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Visa stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.56.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

