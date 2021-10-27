Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Raised to $277.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $267.00 to $277.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on V. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.56.

Get Visa alerts:

NYSE:V opened at $231.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.83, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $228.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.27. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Visa will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total value of $2,224,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,103,509 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in Visa by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in Visa by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.