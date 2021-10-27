Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,350 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Vista Outdoor worth $4,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VSTO opened at $42.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.07 and a twelve month high of $47.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.39.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $662.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.89 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

VSTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Aegis boosted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.73.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

