VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $330,000.00

Equities research analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) will post sales of $330,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $350,000.00 and the lowest is $300,000.00. VistaGen Therapeutics also posted sales of $330,000.00 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $1.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $1.42 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.26 million, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $1.42 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover VistaGen Therapeutics.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37 million. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,561.84% and a negative return on equity of 32.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

In other VistaGen Therapeutics news, CFO Jerrold Duane Dotson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,092.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTGN. NEA Management Company LLC grew its holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics by 74.2% in the first quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 16,302,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942,596 shares during the period. Acuta Capital Partners LLC increased its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 63.9% in the first quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,295,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795,767 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics by 339.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,650,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,697,000 after buying an additional 8,996,421 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics by 74.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,865,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,144,000 after buying an additional 4,625,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics by 53.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,882,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,981,000 after buying an additional 3,078,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTGN stock opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day moving average is $2.68. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $3.55. The firm has a market cap of $443.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.92.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

