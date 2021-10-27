Vitalhub (CVE:VHI) Trading 1.4% Higher

Vitalhub Corp. (CVE:VHI)’s share price traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.99 and last traded at C$2.94. 8,180 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 49,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.90.

Separately, Cormark cut their price target on Vitalhub from C$5.35 to C$5.15 in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Get Vitalhub alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$107.40 million and a P/E ratio of -37.69.

Vitalhub (CVE:VHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$5.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.90 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Vitalhub Corp. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vitalhub (CVE:VHI)

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for health and human service providers in the hospital, regional health authority, mental health, long term care, home health, and community and social service sectors in Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination, patient flow and operational visibility, and DOCit mobile apps.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Vitalhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitalhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.