Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Research analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock.

VMC has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Loop Capital upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.43.

NYSE VMC traded down $4.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.59. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $131.36 and a fifty-two week high of $194.17.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total transaction of $685,007.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,693.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total value of $6,218,815.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,795 shares of company stock worth $19,874,999 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

