Wall Street Games Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.48 Million (WSG)

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. One Wall Street Games coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wall Street Games has a market capitalization of $11.06 million and $4.48 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wall Street Games has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wall Street Games alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00070347 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 43.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00071328 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.00 or 0.00096617 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,240.94 or 1.00410008 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,973.49 or 0.06734844 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Wall Street Games Coin Profile

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 997,821,336,590,472 coins and its circulating supply is 134,571,336,590,472 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Wall Street Games Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wall Street Games should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wall Street Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wall Street Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wall Street Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.