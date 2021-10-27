Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Moab Capital Partners LLC

Moab Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,279 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 2.7% of Moab Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Moab Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter worth $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 40.0% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $56,000. 30.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $148.02. 75,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,083,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.99.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total transaction of $95,978,920.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 254,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $38,441,871.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,202,416 shares of company stock worth $1,211,662,315 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.88.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.