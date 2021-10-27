Warp Finance Price Up 33.7% Over Last 7 Days (WARP)

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded 28.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. During the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded up 33.7% against the US dollar. One Warp Finance coin can now be bought for about $439.85 or 0.00749298 BTC on major exchanges. Warp Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.06 million and $943,366.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Warp Finance alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00012694 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 84% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 34.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004212 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Warp Finance Coin Profile

Warp Finance (WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Warp Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Warp Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Warp Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.