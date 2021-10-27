Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Bought by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,720,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 154,266 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 3.73% of Waste Connections worth $1,161,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 5.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,786,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,774,000 after purchasing an additional 495,097 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,780,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 69.2% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 68,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP raised its position in Waste Connections by 48.7% in the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 16,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 5,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 92,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

WCN opened at $132.07 on Wednesday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.02 and a 12 month high of $134.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.31. The stock has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.06%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WCN. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.38.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

