Wavefront Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:WFTSF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.11

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFTSF) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and traded as high as $0.33. Wavefront Technology Solutions shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 42,968 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07.

Wavefront Technology Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WFTSF)

Wavefront Technology Solutions, Inc engages in enhancing oil and gas production. It specializes in design of fluid injection technology for oil well stimulations, secondary oil recovery, and environmental groundwater remediation. The company was founded by Brett C. Davidson, Timothy Spanos, and Maurice Dusseault in 1997 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

