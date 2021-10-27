Wedbush Increases Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target to $70.00

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Wedbush from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.27% from the company’s current price.

TENB has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.86.

Shares of TENB opened at $51.75 on Wednesday. Tenable has a 1-year low of $33.25 and a 1-year high of $58.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.04 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.71.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $138.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $264,554.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,605,453.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $170,122.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,452 shares of company stock valued at $5,105,501 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TENB. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Tenable by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Tenable by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Tenable by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 46,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tenable by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 45,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tenable by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

