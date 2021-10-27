Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (ASR)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE: ASR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/25/2021 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is a Mexican airport operator with concessions to operate, maintain and develop the airports of Cancun, Merida, Cozumel, Villahermosa, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Huatulco, Tapachula and Minatitlan in the southeast of Mexico. “

10/22/2021 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $228.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is a Mexican airport operator with concessions to operate, maintain and develop the airports of Cancun, Merida, Cozumel, Villahermosa, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Huatulco, Tapachula and Minatitlan in the southeast of Mexico. “

10/13/2021 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $191.00 to $218.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/12/2021 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is a Mexican airport operator with concessions to operate, maintain and develop the airports of Cancun, Merida, Cozumel, Villahermosa, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Huatulco, Tapachula and Minatitlan in the southeast of Mexico. “

10/11/2021 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

Shares of NYSE ASR traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.68. 563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,898. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1 year low of $112.37 and a 1 year high of $205.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $183.06 and a 200 day moving average of $181.87.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S A B de C V alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $4.1171 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio is 109.39%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 284,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,614,000 after purchasing an additional 28,130 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 272,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,314,000 after purchasing an additional 13,451 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 198,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,584,000 after purchasing an additional 40,974 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 79,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,632,000 after purchasing an additional 12,895 shares during the period. 18.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S A B de C V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S A B de C V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.