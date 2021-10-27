Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (ASR)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE: ASR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 10/25/2021 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is a Mexican airport operator with concessions to operate, maintain and develop the airports of Cancun, Merida, Cozumel, Villahermosa, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Huatulco, Tapachula and Minatitlan in the southeast of Mexico. “
- 10/22/2021 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $228.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is a Mexican airport operator with concessions to operate, maintain and develop the airports of Cancun, Merida, Cozumel, Villahermosa, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Huatulco, Tapachula and Minatitlan in the southeast of Mexico. “
- 10/13/2021 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $191.00 to $218.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/12/2021 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is a Mexican airport operator with concessions to operate, maintain and develop the airports of Cancun, Merida, Cozumel, Villahermosa, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Huatulco, Tapachula and Minatitlan in the southeast of Mexico. “
- 10/11/2021 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.
Shares of NYSE ASR traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.68. 563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,898. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1 year low of $112.37 and a 1 year high of $205.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $183.06 and a 200 day moving average of $181.87.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $4.1171 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio is 109.39%.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.
