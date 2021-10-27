Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Otis Worldwide (OTIS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Otis Worldwide (NYSE: OTIS) recently:

10/26/2021 – Otis Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $90.00 to $92.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/26/2021 – Otis Worldwide had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $89.00 to $88.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/8/2021 – Otis Worldwide is now covered by analysts at Vertical Research. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Otis Worldwide is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

10/4/2021 – Otis Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $86.00 to $89.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

OTIS opened at $80.27 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.77 and a fifty-two week high of $92.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Otis Worldwide Co alerts:

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Applied Research Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,256,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 592,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,767,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 78,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.