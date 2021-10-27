Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Birchcliff Energy (BIR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Birchcliff Energy (TSE: BIR) recently:

10/18/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$6.75 to C$9.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/15/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$6.50 to C$9.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$11.00.

10/8/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank. They now have a C$8.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$6.50 price target on the stock.

9/16/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

9/15/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to C$8.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

Shares of BIR opened at C$6.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.73. The firm has a market cap of C$1.73 billion and a PE ratio of 19.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.60. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$1.72 and a 12-month high of C$7.12.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$193.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$188.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.9684938 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.99%.

In other news, Senior Officer Myles Bosman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.53, for a total transaction of C$1,306,000.00.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

