WHALE (WHALE) Hits One Day Volume of $865,743.00

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. WHALE has a market capitalization of $100.57 million and approximately $865,743.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WHALE has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One WHALE coin can now be bought for $14.92 or 0.00025296 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00070347 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 43.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00071328 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.00 or 0.00096617 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,240.94 or 1.00410008 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,973.49 or 0.06734844 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002586 BTC.

WHALE Coin Profile

WHALE’s launch date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,738,825 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . WHALE’s official website is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

