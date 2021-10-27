Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Whitbread alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:WTBDY traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.48. 2,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,815. Whitbread has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.27.

Whitbread Plc engages in the operation of a chain of hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. It operates through the following segments: UK & Ireland, Germany, and Central & Other. Its brands include Premier Inn, Beefeater, Brewers Fayre, Table Table, Bar + Block Steakhouse, Cookhouse & Pub, and Thyme.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.