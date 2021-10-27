Whiteheart Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $73,858.00 (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 27th. In the last week, Whiteheart has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. Whiteheart has a total market capitalization of $4.82 million and approximately $73,858.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Whiteheart coin can now be bought for about $542.12 or 0.00917199 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Whiteheart alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 44.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00070107 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00070289 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.24 or 0.00093457 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,219.73 or 1.00191690 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,983.71 or 0.06739884 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002545 BTC.

About Whiteheart

Whiteheart was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whiteheart should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Whiteheart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Whiteheart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Whiteheart and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.