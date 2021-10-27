Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Wickes Group (LON:WIX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 360 ($4.70) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 65.27% from the company’s current price.

WIX has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Wickes Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wickes Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on shares of Wickes Group in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

LON WIX traded down GBX 8.17 ($0.11) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 217.83 ($2.85). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,913. The company has a market capitalization of £565.57 million and a PE ratio of 10.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 237.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 570.05. Wickes Group has a 1-year low of GBX 215.60 ($2.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 288.40 ($3.77).

Wickes Group plc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including kitchens, bathrooms, gardens, building supplies, tools and workwear, doors and windows, flooring, tiles, painting and decorating, electrical and hardware, joinery, heating and plumbing, as well as grouting, sealants, and adhesives.

