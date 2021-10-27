Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,327 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.27% of Williams-Sonoma worth $32,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at $648,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 354.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $182.32 on Wednesday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $87.94 and a one year high of $204.41. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.99.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 31.42%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WSM shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.09.

In other news, insider Marta Benson sold 2,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.08, for a total transaction of $481,479.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.18, for a total value of $485,597.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,488 shares of company stock valued at $9,709,114. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.