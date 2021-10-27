Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $243.34.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WLTW shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $206.07 target price (down from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

WLTW stock opened at $244.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $229.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.30. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12 month low of $179.31 and a 12 month high of $271.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.80.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 27.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,041,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth about $39,053,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.