Windar Photonics (LON:WPHO) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Windar Photonics PLC (LON:WPHO) rose 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 17.40 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 17.40 ($0.23). Approximately 30,646 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 58,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17 ($0.22).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 394.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 20.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 27.11. The stock has a market cap of £9.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16.

About Windar Photonics (LON:WPHO)

Windar Photonics Plc, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells light detection and ranging sensors, and associated products for use on electricity generating wind turbines. It offers WindEYE and WindVISION sensors, which measure wind speed by scanning a laser beam ahead of the wind turbines. The company also provides WindTIMIZER for wind turbine's controller; and retrofit control system for wind turbines.

