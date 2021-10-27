Wingstop (WING) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Wingstop to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.38 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. On average, analysts expect Wingstop to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WING opened at $172.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.33. Wingstop has a one year low of $112.47 and a one year high of $187.35.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 29,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.81, for a total value of $5,121,827.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Mahesh Sadarangani sold 927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.95, for a total transaction of $160,324.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,367 shares of company stock valued at $9,006,480. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wingstop stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 50.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 56,450 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.56% of Wingstop worth $26,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WING. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price (up from $159.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.61.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

