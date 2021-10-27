Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.33.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist cut their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $55,390.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,212.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 69,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $65.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.08. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Winnebago Industries has a 12-month low of $44.33 and a 12-month high of $87.53.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.31 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

