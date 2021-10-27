WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Shares Down 1.4%

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS)’s stock price fell 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $78.13 and last traded at $78.13. 16,989 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 36,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.24.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.30 and a 200 day moving average of $79.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 2.7% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 12,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

