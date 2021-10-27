WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Shares Down 1.4%

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS)’s stock price fell 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $78.13 and last traded at $78.13. 16,989 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 36,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.24.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.30 and a 200 day moving average of $79.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 2.7% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 12,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:DHS)

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

