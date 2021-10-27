Wound Management Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDM) Sets New 52-Week High at $37.58

Wound Management Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDM) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.58 and last traded at $36.70, with a volume of 59092 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

About Wound Management Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDM)

WNDM Medical Inc develops, markets, and distributes biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics in the United States. The company offers HemaQuell, a resorbable bone hemostat for bone healing; and CellerateRX surgical for healing. The company was formerly known as Wound Management Technologies, Inc and changed its name to WNDM Medical Inc in April 2017.

