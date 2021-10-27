Wüstenrot & Württembergische (ETR:WUW) Shares Up 0.3%

Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG (ETR:WUW)’s share price shot up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €18.16 ($21.36) and last traded at €18.06 ($21.25). 25,982 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €18.00 ($21.18).

The company has a 50-day moving average of €18.29 and a 200 day moving average of €18.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 5.68.

Wüstenrot & Württembergische Company Profile (ETR:WUW)

WÃ¼stenrot & WÃ¼rttembergische AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services to individuals and groups in Germany, the Czech Republic, and internationally. It operates through Housing, Life and Health Insurance, Property/Casualty Insurance, and All Other segments. The Housing segment offers home loan savings and banking products primarily for retail customers, such as home loan savings contracts, bridging loans, and mortgage loans.

