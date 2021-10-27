Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.93-$3.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.68. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.930-$3.030 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.00.

NYSE WH traded up $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 834,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,419. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 47.12 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.64. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $45.23 and a 1-year high of $84.78.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $406.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.93 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.39%. As a group, analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 93.20%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,209 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $15,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

