Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Position Raised by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors raised its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,866,726 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 83,725 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 7.67% of Wynn Resorts worth $1,084,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 569.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 30,271 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 46.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,891 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 77.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 19.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 3.2% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,903 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $38,852.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,432.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Wynn Resorts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Argus cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.25.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $92.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.24. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $67.70 and a twelve month high of $143.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 2.40.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.70 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1055.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($6.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.56 EPS for the current year.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.