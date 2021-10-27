Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.10 Million

Analysts expect Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) to announce sales of $10.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.00 million and the lowest is $9.21 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $9.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $43.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $34.30 million to $52.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $108.21 million, with estimates ranging from $59.32 million to $157.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $8.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 251.01% and a negative return on equity of 298.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XERS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 933.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,057,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 955,314 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 682,050 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 165.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 454,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 283,142 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 668.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 275,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $994,000. 42.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ XERS opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.73. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $7.94.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectables. The firm offers XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies. Its products include Gvoke Pre-Filled Syringe and Gvoke HypoPen. The company was founded by Steven Prestrelski and John Kinzell in 2005 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

