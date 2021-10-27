Xero (OTCMKTS:XROLF) Trading 0.7% Higher

Xero Limited (OTCMKTS:XROLF)’s stock price traded up 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $115.50 and last traded at $115.50. 908 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.75.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.21.

About Xero (OTCMKTS:XROLF)

Xero Ltd. engages in the provision of online business solutions for small businesses and their advisors. It operates through the Australia and New Zealand, and International geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Kenneth Drury and Hamish Edwards on July 6, 2006 and is headquartered in Wellington, New Zealand.

