Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) Short Interest Update

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 735,600 shares, an increase of 3,897.8% from the September 30th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of HX stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,235,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,979. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.78. Xiaobai Maimai has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $22.39.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xiaobai Maimai stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Xiaobai Maimai at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Xiaobai Maimai, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. It focuses on facilitating medium-sized credit loans. The company was founded by Xiaobo An in March 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

