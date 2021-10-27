XLMedia (LON:XLM) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $53.03

Shares of XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 53.03 ($0.69) and traded as low as GBX 37.50 ($0.49). XLMedia shares last traded at GBX 42 ($0.55), with a volume of 1,370,094 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 76 ($0.99) price objective on shares of XLMedia in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Get XLMedia alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 53.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 53.36. The company has a market capitalization of £110.29 million and a P/E ratio of 140.00.

In other XLMedia news, insider Stuart Simms purchased 27,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.67) per share, with a total value of £13,826.10 ($18,063.89).

XLMedia Company Profile (LON:XLM)

XLMedia PLC, a digital performance publisher, attracts traffic from various online channels and directs them to online businesses in Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. It owns approximately 100 informational websites in 18 languages across various industry verticals, including gambling, sports betting, personal finance, and others.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for XLMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XLMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.